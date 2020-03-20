Former Waymo Engineer Pleads Guilty to Stealing Company Trade Secrets

(CN) – Anthony Levandowski, a former engineer who worked on autonomous vehicles, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of trade secrets, ending a trial that pitted two of the largest technology companies — Google and Uber — against each other.

The guilty plea will put a punctuation mark on one of the most prominent trade secret cases in the modern era, as Silicon Valley continues to race each other to produce a self-driving car capable of maneuvering roadways as good, if not better than a human.

Levandowski worked in Google as an engineer for the company’s offshoot focused on self-driving technology called Waymo.

In 2016, Levandowski abruptly parted ways with Waymo, taking thousands of files that properly belonged to Google with him to Uber to start a competing self-driving firm within that company.

Levandowski’s guilty plea means he could face 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000.

This story is developing.