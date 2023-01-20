Friday, January 20, 2023 | Back issues
Former top California Democrat pleads guilty to felony wire fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The former Orange County Democratic Party executive director pleaded guilty to wire fraud committed against one of the clients of her political consultancy firm; she also admitted to bribing two Irvine City Council representatives over cannabis matters.

/ January 20, 2023

Read the plea agreement here.

