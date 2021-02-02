Former San Diego Mayor Faulconer Jumps Into Race for California Governor

Republican Kevin Faulconer wants to “shake up” Sacramento and replace Gavin Newsom in 2022.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, pictured in 2017, announced his 2022 bid for California Governor Monday. (Bianca Bruno/CNS)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced his 2022 bid for California Governor on Monday, joining another Republican businessman as challengers to incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom.

After nearly six years as mayor, the Republican and outspoken Newsom critic has his eyes on the executive arm of the nation’s largest state.

“What happened to the promise of California? On Gavin Newsom’s watch our schools are failing, homelessness is skyrocketing, small businesses are closing, and jobs are disappearing,” Faulconer said on a new campaign website. “I know we can restore California’s promise of freedom, equality, and opportunity. That’s our promise.”

Long considered a likely GOP candidate, the California native has ramped up his criticism of Newson after leaving the mayoral office last December.

Faulconer has publicly supported the ongoing effort to recall Newsom and blasted the governor for attending a dinner at a swanky Napa restaurant in violation of the state’s pandemic rules. He’s also complained about state-mandated school and business closures and the state’s troubled vaccine rollout.

The 36th mayor of San Diego, who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, is positioning himself as a political outsider and the cure to Newsom’s “chaotic pandemic response.” During his tenure, Faulconer was one of the few Republicans to lead a major American city and his website credits the mayor with rescuing California’s second largest city from “the brink of bankruptcy.”

“Kevin isn’t a Sacramento insider or wealthy multi-millionaire,” the website states. “He has earned a reputation for returning ethics and integrity to public service and putting people above politics by focusing on the issues that matter to Californians.”

This is a developing story …