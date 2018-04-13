Former Probate Judge Accused of Soliciting Sex for Reduced Charges

ATLANTA (CN) — A former Hart County, Georgia probate judge is facing bribery and civil rights violation charges for allegedly soliciting sexual favors in exchanged for reduced charges from three women.

Bobby Joe Smith, 77, was charged Thursday with one count of bribery and three counts of civil rights violations.

According to the grand jury indictment filed in Atlanta, Smith allegedly met with three women between May 2013 and May 2014 regarding drunk driving charges and other traffic-related offenses.

In the first meeting with one of the women, Smith allegedly kissed and groped the woman without her consent. He then reduced the charges she was facing.

During another meeting with a second woman, Smith allegedly kissed her on the lips, groped her and then exposed himself. That woman’s charges were also eventually reduced.

A third woman also alleges Smith kissed her and tried to grope her before arranging to have her charges reduced by allegedly leaving a message in which he claimed the woman was his granddaughter.

Smith is expected to appear in court on April 25.

