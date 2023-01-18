Former porn star Ron Jeremy not competent to stand trial on rape charges

The ruling came as no surprise after the former actor failed to recognize his own lawyer last year.

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former porn actor Ron Jeremy, who has been in jail facing a litany of sexual assault and rape charges, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

A spokesman for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón confirmed Tuesday that a state court judge had ruled that the actor, whose full name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, is in “incurable neurocognitive decline” and unable to stand trial.

Gascón's office charged Hyatt, 69, in 2021 with sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 51. He has pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and other sex crimes.

"The court ruling was expected," his lawyer Stuart Goldfarb said. "This means Mr. Hyatt will not go to trial. Unfortunately, due to his mental health issues he wont have the opportunity to prove his innocence."

LA County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli had ordered Hyatt to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by two psychiatrists, one from the prosecution and one from the defense, and referred the case to the mental health courthouse. The declining mental health of the porn legend was revealed when he refused to leave his jail cell for a court hearing and didn't recognize his attorney.

Hyatt's health had been clearly flailing since being jailed in 2020. At a court hearing in late 2021, he appeared in a wheelchair, his long hair and bushy beard white as snow. At the hearing nearly a year ago that prompted the psychiatric evaluations, the bailiff told the judge that Hyatt could walk with difficulty, capable only of taking the smallest of steps.

A hearing will be held next month to determine where Hyatt will be housed in a state hospital.