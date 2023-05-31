Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Former hotel worker wins $5M

SAIPAN, M.P. — A federal court in the Northern Mariana Islands granted default judgment to the former Black employee of a Chinese hotel company that fired him and denied him work opportunities in favor of non-Americans of Asian descent despite his qualifications. He is awarded more than $5.6 million plus attorney fees and costs.

