Forgiveness survives

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge dismissed a taxpayers association’s challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan for lack of standing. The Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected taxpayer standing: just because the litigant represents taxpayers does not mean it can challenge a costly government expenditure.

/ October 7, 2022

Read the ruling here.

