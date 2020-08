SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld a forfeiture order that required former Autonomy Corp. CFO Sushovan Hussain to forfeit $6.1 million, which reflected the “inflated premium” Hewlett-Packard paid him for his shares in Autonomy. Hussain was convicted of wire fraud and other charges for juggling the books before his company was sold to HP in 2011.

