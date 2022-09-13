Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Back issues
SACRAMENTO — A California federal judge found in favor of the U.S. Forest Service on claims brought by the Earth Island Institute, which argued the agency’s plans for the Three Creek Project are based on inaccurate data reporting and puts species such as the Pacific marten at risk.

/ September 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

