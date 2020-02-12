Ford Recall

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling more than 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

Though Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem, it warns that too much movement of the suspension on the vehicles being recalled can cause the rear toe links to fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America, covering the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years.

Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.