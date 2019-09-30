Forced to Translate
BENTON, Ill. – A federal court in Illinois ruled that a former corrections officer may pursue race discrimination claims against a county. The man says he was directed to serve as a Spanish translator, while working as a corrections officer, without receiving extra pay and was subjected to racial slurs from colleagues because he refused to continue acting as a translator.
The man was concerned that he might incorrectly translate during medical screenings and judicial proceedings, because there are many Spanish dialects.