For-profit university doesn’t get Covid relief

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit agreed with an Arizona federal court that dismissed Grand Canyon University’s attempt to force the Department of Education to give it Covid-19 emergency relief funds. The university, a private Christian school that was sold to a for-profit company in 2004, is not entitled to relief because it is not nonprofit.

/ December 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

