For-hire drivers

BROOKLYN — A group of for-hire vehicle drivers in New York City are suing the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission for suspending their licenses based on an arrest alone, without a hearing of the incident or review of the driver’s record.

/ May 5, 2023

Read the complaint here.

