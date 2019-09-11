For Accused Mar-a-Lago Intruder, Mum’s the Word

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CN) — The Chinese woman charged with lying to the Secret Service to gain access to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has chosen not to cross-examine witnesses nor mount any semblance of a traditional legal defense.

In Fort Lauderdale Federal Court, silence was the primary course of action for Yujing Zhang, who is representing herself at trial on charges that she illegally infiltrated the resort in March.

The jury of 11 women and one man was deliberating Wednesday morning.

Zhang was arrested for allegedly lying her way into the sprawling Mar-a-Lago resort on a weekend Trump was visiting. When she was detained at the club, Zhang had multiple cell phones and a thumb drive on her, leading to speculation that she may have been engaged in espionage, though no charges in that vein have been publicly filed.

In the courtroom Tuesday, prosecutors called a cavalcade of FBI agents and analysts to the stand, but Zhang declined to ask them a single question.

“She’s just not gonna do anything,” prosecutor Rolando Garcia said while closing arguments were being scheduled with U.S. District Judge Roy Altman.

Altman, a Trump appointee who is one of the youngest federal judges in the country, urged Zhang in pretrial hearings to enlist counsel, to no avail.

On Tuesday evening, he denied Zhang’s request for more time to prepare final remarks to the jury.

“You’re going to have to get ready,” Altman told Zhang.

The defendant, who describes herself as a China-based investment consultant, stood up and in a quiet, disjointed voice delivered a less-than-five-minute closing statement. It was one of the only moments throughout the trial where she took steps to defend herself in front of the jury.

“I am a bit nervous,” Zhang said. “I did nothing wrong.”

Zhang reminded the jury of a service contract that, by all accounts, involved her paying $20,000 to a Chinese agent to arrange her trip to a Mar-a-Lago gala.

The March 30 event supposedly would give Zhang and other Chinese attendees an opportunity to rub shoulders with Trump and his family and meet high rollers in the Palm Beach social scene.

“I made contract to go to Mar-a-Lago to go see the president … see his family,” Zhang said in broken English.

According to prosecutors, Zhang was told by the Chinese agent that the event was canceled. But she flew to the United States anyway, went to the posh Palm Beach resort and lied her way in, prosecutors say.

“There was no event. She knew there was no event. … She was bound and determined to get on that property,” Garcia told jurors during his closing argument.

The cited cellphone communications in which the Chinese agent told Zhang, “We can forget about [the Mar-a-Lago event].”

That Chinese booker — who once referred to Zhang by the nickname “gorgeous” — told her there were other events where she could network with wealthy Americans: one with former President Bill Clinton and another involving investor Warren Buffett. The price tag to go to the Buffett-linked event was $20,000 — and jumped up to $60,000 if she wanted a picture with Buffett.

Zhang demanded a refund, telling her associate to “wire it straight to [her] account,” according to the text messages placed into evidence.

Prosecutors claim Zhang, knowing the Mar-a-Lago gala was canceled, flew to the United States in late March and set up shop at the Colony Hotel on Palm Beach Island.

They say Zhang hired a driver and scoped out Mar-a-Lago on March 29, and returned the next day. She was allowed into the property after telling workers at a security checkpoint that she was headed for the pool, prosecutors say. Club staff let her through partly because they believed she might be related to a Mar-a-Lago member also named Zhang.

Zhang was taken to the Mar-a-Lago reception desk, where she was detained when club staff determined she was not an authorized guest. Prosecutors have repeatedly pointed out that Zhang was wearing an evening gown. She had no bathing suit or other clothing to support the notion she was headed to the pool, they say.

According to court documents, a search of her room at the Colony Hotel turned up $7,500, nine USB drives and a device described in early proceedings as a “signal detector.”

Though prosecutors initially claimed an insidious computer virus was discovered on the thumb drive Zhang had taken into Mar-a-Lago, they walked back that headline-grabbing claim, saying it could have been a “false positive.”

On Tuesday, when the jury was out of sight, Zhang occasionally conferred with public defender Robert Adler, at times smiling and laughing while conversing in English.

Adler argued during a bail hearing in April that the arrest stemmed from a misunderstanding that snowballed. He said that if a Mandarin interpreter had been provided when Zhang was making her way into Mar-a-Lago, the whole fiasco could have been avoided.

Secret Service agent Samuel Ivanovich noted in the April hearing that when Zhang was detained, he conducted the first phase of his interview with her without a Mandarin-speaking assistant on hand, as he believed Zhang was proficient in English.

Zhang’s arrest came a few days after Democratic congress members criticized Trump for allowing Mar-a-Lago to rent out space for meet-and-greet galas in which foreign nationals could essentially buy time and photo opportunities with politicians, business magnates and Trump family members.

That controversy arose after the Miami Herald reported that a promoter named Cindy Yang was selling Chinese nationals high-priced tickets to Mar-a-Lago events, where Trump family members and other high-level politicians would be in attendance. Yang was the former owner of a Florida day spa that made headlines in February when it was raided by police, leading to the arrest of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor solicitation-of-prostitution charge.

The Miami Herald reported that Yang’s peer in the Chinese networking industry — Charles Lee — was Zhang’s point man for booking the March 30 Mar-a-Lago event.