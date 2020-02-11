Following Trump Warning, DOJ Shifts Stance on Stone Prison Time

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Justice Department is rolling back its recommendation of a 7- to 9-year prison sentence for Roger Stone after President Donald Trump offered a late-night Twitter defense of his longtime adviser.

Top brass at the Justice Department were reportedly shocked by the memo filed Monday evening in which federal prosecutors sought 87 to 108 months prison time for Stone. A federal jury convicted the lobbyist in November of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

On Tuesday afternoon, several news outlets quoted a senior official who said the department found the sentencing recommendation “extreme and excessive and grossly disproportionate.” According to the reports, the government plans to clarify its position later today.

News of the shift comes after Trump took to Twitter in the early morning on Tuesday to denounce the proposed recommended sentence, suggesting Stone is innocent.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Trump tweeted.

But federal prosecutors from Trump’s own Justice Department told the court on Monday that the sentence was appropriate given the seriousness of Stone’s criminal conduct as an informal adviser to the president on the 2016 campaign trail.

“Investigations into election interference concern our national security, the integrity of our democratic processes, and the enforcement of our nation’s criminal laws. These are issues of paramount concern to every citizen of the United States,” the memo states. “Obstructing such critical investigations thus strikes at the very heart of our American democracy.”

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec reportedly said Tuesday that department leadership had changed their minds on the recommendation for Stone’s sentencing before the president’s tweet.

Without providing evidence for the claim, Kupec also denied that the White House and Justice Department leadership were in contact regarding the Monday memo prior to the decision made to change course.

A federal jury found Stone guilty on all seven criminal counts that included his false statements to the House Intelligence Committee and obstruction of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Prosecutors had called the foreign election interference the “most deadly adversar[y]” of the U.S. government, quoting Alexander Hamilton.

Stone’s attorneys followed the Justice Department’s proposal with their own memo late Monday, asking for a sentence between 15 and 21 months for the “67-year-old first time offender convicted of serious but non-violent crimes.”

The defense memo included a breakdown of sentences for several other former Trump aides and allies, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, convicted on charges brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Charged with conspiracy and fraud, Manafort is serving a combined sentence of 7.5 years in New York federal prison.

Stone’s attorney Grant Smith on Tuesday said the memo made clear their position on the Justice Department’s initial recommendation.

“We have read with interest the new reporting on Mr. Stone’s sentencing,” Smith said, adding: “We look forward to reviewing the government’s supplemental filing.”

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington on Feb. 20.

This story is developing…