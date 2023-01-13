Friday, January 13, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Foie gras ban

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York City sued the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets for telling the city it can’t enforce a 2019 ordinance banning products from farms that supply foie gras in objection to the force-feeding of fowl.

/ January 13, 2023

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...