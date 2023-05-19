Friday, May 19, 2023
FOIA for file layouts denied

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Supreme Court of Illinois ruled that the Freedom of Information Act exempts cities from disclosing the file layouts of their information systems. The FOIA filer had requested an index of tables and columns in Chicago’s Citation Administration and Adjudication System, which aids in the enforcement of traffic violations.

