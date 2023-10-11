Wednesday, October 11, 2023
FOIA fee waiver

BOISE, Idaho — A conservation group wants the Air Force to waive almost $10,000 of fees for documents it is seeking under a Freedom of Information Act request about increased military training flights over the Owyhee Canyonlands of Idaho, Oregon and Nevada — home to bighorn sheep and sage grouse.

October 11, 2023

