Monday, January 30, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Fluoride fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A class claims the city of Buffalo has not been putting fluoride in the drinking water, as has been standard in major cities for the past 60 years. 

/ January 30, 2023
(Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Read the complaint.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...