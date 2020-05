TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel cannot pursue his due process claims against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or Florida’s Senate President Bill Galvano, a federal court in the state ruled. Israel was suspended on grounds of “neglect of duty and incompetence” in connection with two mass shootings: the 2017 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting and the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

