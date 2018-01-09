Six Dead as Mudslides Rip Through SoCal Wildfire Scars

(CN) – At least six people died in Santa Barbara County as a result of heavy rain and flash floods as the first winter storm of the year swept through parts of Southern California burned by wildfires.

Most of the confirmed dead were in a Montecito neighborhood that was hit by the mudslide early Tuesday morning. Sections of the neighborhood were under mandatory evacuation, while other sections were issued evacuation warnings, according to Santa Barbara County spokesperson Amber Anderson.

A local state of emergency was declared Monday evening and approved by the county’s board of supervisors on Tuesday morning. Gov. Jerry Brown’s office is being updated by the California Office of Emergency Services.

On Monday, 6,000 to 7,000 residents were issued evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County and another 23,300 were issued evacuation warnings. Several homes were destroyed in mudslides, but emergency officials do not have an official estimate at this time.

The victims died in mudslides that swept through the community of Montecito early Tuesday morning. The bodies were found in the mud and debris of washed away homes.

Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old girl who was trapped in debris Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road in Montecito, according to Santa Barbara County public information officer Mike Eliason.

Mudslides have closed off several highways along the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in areas where the Thomas Fire burned a month ago. The fire-scarred ground has given way to muddy debris on Highway 101 in Ventura and several other major highways, according to Caltrans.

Residents in Los Angeles County are also under mandatory evacuation orders due to possible mudslides in areas burned in December, including the scars of the Skirball Fire that burned near Mulholland Drive and the Creek Fire that burned near Sylmar. Emergency officials expect those evacuation orders to be lifted by 10 a.m.