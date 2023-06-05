Monday, June 5, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Monday, June 5, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Fitness bias

SAN FRANCISCO — A new class action lawsuit from California alleges that Fitbit, a wearable wellness device used to measure stats like heart rate, cannot give accurate blood oxygen readings from dark skin and therefore "inherently discriminates against people of color." The lawsuit claims Fitbit hid this fact from consumers and asks for restitution from the company.

/ June 5, 2023

Read the full complaint here.

Categories: Briefs

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...