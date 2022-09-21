Fishing tournament polygraph

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A commercial fisherman claims his tournament team was wrongly denied a $199,880 cash prize for catching a 195.6-pound bigeye tuna after the team’s captain failed a polygraph twice – first because of alcohol consumption and lack of sleep, and again because he was tired from the stress of the first test.

