Fish and Wildlife proposes new rule for take permits under the Endangered Species Act

Conservationists claim the new rule combines policies in a way that fails to require permanent conservation measures and allow participants to back out of the agreement at any point.

(CN) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposed a new rule Wednesday to revise regulations regarding survival and incidental take permits under the Endangered Species Act. The announcement received mixed reactions by midafternoon, with the Interior Department stating the rule strengthened voluntary conservation opportunities, while conservationists claimed it streamlined the process for companies to harm vulnerable species.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, it’s critical that we reflect on the lessons learned from implementing this landmark conservation law and assess what the next 50 years of species conservation should look like,” said Secretary Deb Haaland, in a statement. “A collaborative approach to the biodiversity and extinction crises will advance the goals of the President’s America the Beautiful initiative and set us on a course for continued recovery and resilience.”

According to Fish and Wildlife’s proposed enhancement of survival and incidental take permits, the overall purpose of its revisions are intended to reduce costs and time associated with negotiating and developing applications for take permits — where “take” is broadly defined as “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, collect or to attempt to engage in any such conduct,” according to NOAA Fisheries.

However, the revisions themselves include clarifying the appropriate use of permits and the agency’s authority to issue permits for non-listed species without including listed species. The revisions also include simplifying requirements for permits by combining safe harbor agreements and candidate conservation agreements with assurances — which are voluntary landowner agreements designed to candidates or listed species — into one agreement type.

The Center for Biological Diversity claims the new rule combines these two policies into one that “fails to require permanent conservation measures and allows participants to back out of the agreement at any point.”

“This lackluster rule is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic,” said Stephanie Kurose, a senior policy specialist for the Center, in a statement. “The Service missed a huge opportunity to make meaningful progress to recover our most vulnerable animals and plants. With time running out, we can’t afford more of the status quo.”

Representatives for Fish and Wildlife did not respond for comment by press time.