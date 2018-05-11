First Privilege Designations Made in Michael Cohen Probe

MANHATTAN (CN) – The former federal judge fielding attorney-client privilege issues in the Michael Cohen investigation revealed Friday that she has completed her first set of designations over what files should be protected.

Attorneys for the government, Cohen and Trump will have until Monday to lodge objections, if they so choose.

“After reviewing the objections, the special master will make final privilege designations for these materials,” special master Barbara Jones wrote in a two-page letter.

Reporting her receipt of government files on an “expedited and rolling basis,” Jones has kept busy since U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood appointed her to the special master role at a hearing last month.

Former White House ethic czar Norm Eisen noted Jones’ reputation for speed in a recent interview with Courthouse News.

“This offers what the government hoped for: not slowing down the case,” Eisen said on Monday. “It promises the fairness Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump sought as well.”

Her brisk pace has continued since that time.

“The government expects to complete its rolling productions no later than May 25, 2018, with the possible exception of the electronic contents of one computer,” the report states. “The special master will continue to confer with the parties regarding the timeline for concluding the review and the procedure for resolving disputes as to privilege.”

