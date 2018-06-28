First Circuit Rules Uber Can’t Force Class Action into Arbitration

BOSTON (CN) – Uber’s user policy, which requires disputes be settled in arbitration, was too difficult to access, according to a 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling this week.

Although the company makes it clear in its terms of service that all disputes with users go to arbitration, the company failed to make those terms easily accessible, according to the ruling.

“The notice simply did not have any distinguishable feature that would set it apart from all the other terms surrounding it,” wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Juan Torruella in a 25-page opinion.

The link to the terms appeared in Uber’s app on pages dedicated to setting up payment options by linking your account to credit card, but the link’s font color was similar to the dark grey background on the page whereas other links on the same page were brighter and more noticeable.

“Because both the ‘Link Card’ and ‘Link Payment’ screens were filled with other very noticeable terms that diminished the conspicuousness of the ‘Terms of Service & Privacy Policy’ hyperlink and the notice, we find that the terms of the Agreement were not reasonably communicated to the Plaintiffs,” wrote Torruella. “As such, Uber’s motion to compel arbitration fails.”

Rachel Cullinane, Jacqueline Nunez, Elizabeth Schaul and Ross McDonagh are pursuing a class action lawsuit against the ride share company after they were charged additional fees for rides that went through toll booths and at airports.

In order for livery companies, as well as Uber, to be allowed to pick up passengers at Boston’s airport, the state charges a $3.25 fee per ride. Uber was passing that surcharge onto its customers with an $8.75 fee.

Cullinane and Nunez originally sued Uber in Suffolk Superior Court in November 2014. In response, Uber successfully removed the case to the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, and then subsequently filed a successful motion to compel arbitration.

Torruella reversed the order that allowed arbitration and remanded the case back to federal court. He was joined on the panel by U.S. Circuit Judges O. Rogeriee Thompson and William Kayatta Jr.

