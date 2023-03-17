Friday, March 17, 2023
Firefighters fight ‘forever chemicals’ in gear

CANTON, Mass. — The International Association of Fire Fighters seeks injunctive relief and damages from the National Fire Protection Association over what it calls a conspiracy to promulgate a cancer-causing standard for bunker gear due to the content of toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS.

/ March 17, 2023
Eric Kleiner, center, sorts samples for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response in Cincinnati on Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Read the complaint.

