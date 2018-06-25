Firefighter Responding to Retirement Home Explosion Shot, Killed

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CN) – Firefighters responding to reports of an explosion at a retirement community in Los Angeles County early Monday came under gunfire which fatally wounded one firefighter and led to the bomb squad being called to examine a suspicious device at the scene.

Police say it’s not clear if the person who opened fire on first responders set off an explosion to lure firefighters into the building.

They believe the suspect is a resident of the apartment complex in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. Several windows were blown out in one apartment unit when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Duree.

He said Cpt. David Rosa, 45, was shot and killed around 4 a.m. after firefighters put out a fire in the building.

A second firefighter shot is in stable condition at a local hospital. A civilian who was also shot is in critical condition, according to Duree.

A person of interest is in custody and a gun was recovered from the scene, according to investigators.

“There’s a lot more that I don’t know right now,” said Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. “There’s a big puzzle to put together.”

