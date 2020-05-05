Ousted Head of Virus Vaccine Effort Accuses White House of Retaliation

An arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas on April 6. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(CN) — The former head of U.S. vaccination efforts against the novel coronavirus brought formal charges Tuesday that blame his firing on the Trump administration’s fixation with an unproven antimalarial drug.

Calling to be reinstated as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and as deputy assistant secretary for the Health and Human Service’s preparedness division, Dr. Rick Bright ties his ouster to recent reporting about Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a top Trump donor.

Four days after Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a “game changer,” Bright allegedly received a directive from Bob Charrow, general counsel of U.S. Health and Human Services, for BARDA to establish a protocol that would expand access to chloroquines beyond the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization for its use against Covid-19.

“Mr. Charrow told him that the protocol was to include a new database or application created by Oracle to assist in determining who got the medicine and to allow patients to enter their symptoms into an app in lieu of seeing a physician while taking the drug,” the complaint states.

Bayer had newly donated 3 million pills of the drug, but the immunologist said he resisted the call to “drop everything” and make that supply available to the public.

“Dr. Bright opposed the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as lacking scientific merit, even though the administration promoted it as a panacea and demanded that New York and New Jersey be ‘flooded’ with these drugs, which were imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA,” the 57-page whistleblower complaint states.

Bright filed his charge with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, accusing the administration of creating “substantial and specific” dangers to public health and safety, in addition to whistleblower retaliation and censorship.

Breaking his silence about his treatment, Bright told reporters during an hourlong telephone conference Tuesday that a pandemic should not be manipulated for political gain.

“We cannot afford to silence and dismiss scientists in our country and sever our ties with scientists around the world,” Bright said. “It is inappropriate to place dedicated scientists in crosshairs.”

When the lawyers suggested that the suit was imminent last month, Health and Human Services quickly mounted a counterattack where it depicted Bright as an advocate for the antimalaria drug he now says has been inappropriately promoted out of politics and cronyism.

This story is developing….