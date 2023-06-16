Finland gets new right-wing government

The next Finnish prime minister, Petteri Orpo, introduced a cabinet that aims to cut the country’s refugee intake quota in half and stabilize national debt by reducing spending.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CN) — It took weeks of negotiation for Finland’s election winners to form a new government that Prime Minister-elect Petteri Orpo, leader of the center-right National Coalition Party, finally unveiled on Friday.

The four-party government also includes the Swedish People's Party of Finland, the Christian Democrats and the far-right Finns Party, which received more votes than previous government leaders Social Democrats at Finland’s latest election.

The Finns Party will snatch seven ministerial positions out of a total of 19, just one less than the leading National Coalition Party. Both parties campaigned for what they called a “responsible” economic policy after the outgoing prime minister and Social Democratic leader, Sanna Marin, advocated strongly for spending big on welfare and education. Marin believed it to be an investment that would benefit the Finnish economy in the future, despite the Nordic country’s debt-to-GDP ratio increasing from 64.9% to 73% under her term.

“If Finland is strong and its economy is in order, we can take care of basic services and care for the weaker ones,” Orpo told reporters when announcing his new government on Friday.

The new cabinet aims to limit public spending and reduce taxes in a country that prioritizes social welfare. In the educational sector, for example, students from outside the European Union and European Economic Area can expect to pay higher tuition fees in the future if studying at an institution in Finland.

Riikka Purra, leader of the Finns Party, supports an anti-EU and anti-immigration agenda and said that the government intends to reduce Finland’s yearly refugee quota to 500 people. That number currently stands at 1,050, according to the Finnish Immigration Service. Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that under the new plan, asylum would be granted for a maximum of three years and after that the need for international protection would be reassessed.

“You can talk about a paradigm shift,” Purra said.

To establish a coalition, Orpo had to include at least either the Finns Party or the Social Democrats. Agreeing mostly on economic reforms with Purra and her organization, the coalition parties clashed on EU membership, immigration and asylum policies, part of the reason why the negotiations were the second-longest in Finnish history, according to German newswire DPA, citing a report by Yle.

With strong disagreements on economic policies, the prospects of a Finnish government formed by the National Coalition Party and the Social Democrats seemed tough, but not unlikely until Marin resigned as the leader of her party back in April.

“My endurance has been put to the test,” Marin said, after leading a cabinet navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic and campaigning for Finland’s historic NATO bid, which ultimately led the country to become the 31st member of the alliance.

The new government has promised to ensure the security of Finland and prepare for external threats using new forms of international cooperation, with the EU and NATO being the core of Finnish cooperative foreign policy.

Finland shares an 830-mile land border with Russia, making the Nordic country one of the most important members of NATO, serving partly as a front line of defense from potential invasion.