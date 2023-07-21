Friday, July 21, 2023
Finger-lickin’ finger

NEW ORLEANS — A hospital worker eating lunch in the cafeteria found a severed human finger in her chicken sandwich, an encounter that has caused hair loss due to anxiety.

