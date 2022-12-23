Final House report on Jan. 6 calls Trump’s fraud allegations ‘concocted nonsense’

The long-awaited final report has nearly as many pages as it does citations, detailing the evidence for historic criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump.

(CN) — House lawmakers investigating the insurrection released their final report Thursday, marking the end of a nearly 18-month probe that resulted in a historic referral for criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his actions connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Spread out over 845 pages, the massive report fills in the gaps of an executive summary that the nine-member bipartisan panel released earlier this week, announcing criminal referrals for Trump’s alleged efforts to stop the peaceful transfer of power to his eventual successor, President Joe Biden.

"If this Select Committee has accomplished one thing, I hope it has shed light on how dangerous it would be to empower anyone whose desire for authority comes before their commitment to American democracy and the Constitution," Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, wrote in a forward.

The report details how Trump watched for hours from the Oval Office as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, despite urgent pleas from his White House staff and others to tell the insurrectionists to stop.

"What most of the public did not know before our investigation is this: Donald Trump’s own campaign officials told him early on that his claims of fraud were false," Representative Liz Cheney, the committee's Republican vice chair, wrote in her own forward. "From the beginning, Donald Trump’s fraud allegations were concocted nonsense, designed to prey upon the patriotism of millions of men and women who love our country."

The report also dives into testimonies from Trump supporters who participated in the attack, including Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper, who testified in October against fellow members of the far-right militia.

Young told the jury that they were provoked to travel to Washington by Trump’s tweets and his false assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The committee says Trump's public remarks that he won the 2020 race, as well as his demands to "stop the count" on the night of the election, were cataclysmic to the trauma that Congress members suffered on Jan. 6 as they tried to hold a ceremony that would certify Biden's victory.

"None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him," the final report states.

For the last year and a half that the investigation has been underway, the investigation has included 10 public hearings, testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses and upward of 1 million documents that tie Trump to the melee.

The committee referred four charges against Trump: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting or engaging in rebellion or insurrection against the U.S.

Trump denies any wrongdoing related to Jan. 6 and criticized the committee’s criminal referrals earlier this week as “fake charges” brought by the “highly partisan Unselect Committee of Jan. 6.” The Department of Justice meanwhile has declined to comment on the referrals.

In addition to Trump, the committee says it believes the evidence is sufficient for a criminal referral of one of Trump’s attorneys, John Eastman, and other associates who attempted to overturn election results by soliciting state officials. The report specifically calls out Trump’s former environmental attorney, Jeffrey Clark, for drafting a letter that sought to persuade Georgia's Legislature to change its certified slate of electoral college electors.

These findings are likely to shape what charges will be recommended by the special grand jury in Atlanta that has been conducting its own investigation into potential criminal efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia. Another of Trump’s attorneys, Rudy Giuliani, and a slate of 16 fake Republican electors, are among the known targets.