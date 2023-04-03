Monday, April 3, 2023
Filming factory farms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas dismissed animal rights organizations’ challenge to the constitutionality of a state law limiting access to and filming of non-public areas of commercial properties, such as meat processing plants, which they say is unconstitutional. Because the meat processor is a private actor not acting for the state, free speech claims against it cannot be remedied by the Declaratory Judgment Act.

/ April 3, 2023

Read the ruling here.

