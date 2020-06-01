Fight Over Bar Dues Rejected Despite Reversal on Unions

WASHINGTON (CN) — Two conservative members of the Supreme Court voiced disapproval Monday that they won’t be tackling a challenge to compulsory bar association dues that fund legislative positions.

Joined in his brief dissent by Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Clarence Thomas notes that voluntary bar associations — the alternative to integrated bar associations where dues are compelled — are in the minority.

The suit here was brought by Adam Jarchow and Michael Dean, two lawyers from Wisconsin where dues are compulsory.

They claimed in a petition for certiorari that integrated bar association compels speech in violation of their First and 14th Amendments, but the Supreme Court turned the case down Monday.

As explained in the Thomas dissent, his colleagues deem the issue foreclosed by the 1990 precedent Keller v. State Bar of California, which analogized the relationship of the State Bar and its members with the relationship of employee unions and their members.

The Supreme Court backed mandatory union dues in the 1977 case Abood v. Detroit Bd. of Ed., but as Thomas noted Monday, it overturned that decision in 2018 with the ruling Janus v. State, County, and Municipal Employees.

Arguing that Janus has cast doubt on Keller, Thomas said the court should have granted Jarchow’s petition.

“Short of a constitutional amendment, only we can rectify our own erroneous constitutional decisions,” Thomas wrote. “We have admitted that Abood was erroneous, and Abood provided the foundation for Keller. In light of these developments, we should reexamine whether Keller is sound precedent.”

Thomas further argued that a failure to reexamine Keller will result in any challenge to the precedent being dismissed for failure to state a claim, before the record can even be opened for the justices to consider.

“And in any event, a record would provide little, if any, benefit to our review of the purely legal question whether Keller should be overruled,” he added.