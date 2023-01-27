Friday, January 27, 2023 | Back issues
Fifth Circuit finds Freedom from Religion lawsuit against Texas moot

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit finds that the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s First Amendment lawsuit against Texas, centered over its display of a “Bill of Rights” nativity scene on Capitol grounds as a response to a traditional one, is moot. The state no longer allows exhibits whatsoever, so the public forum that the organization had been excluded from no longer exists.

/ January 27, 2023

Read the ruling here.

