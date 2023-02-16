Thursday, February 16, 2023 | Back issues
Fifth Circuit clarifies limits of Texas’ insurance law

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit reversed a lower court’s decision allow doctors’ lawsuit to proceed against an insurer that allegedly violated of statutes governing reimbursement of out-of-network providers at their agreed rate. The Texas Supreme Court has answered the Fifth Circuit’s certified question, clarifying that the Texas Insurance Code “does not create a private cause of action for claims under the [statutes].”

/ February 16, 2023

Read the ruling here.

