Friday, May 12, 2023
Felons’ firearms

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld a lower court’s conclusion that laws prohibiting felons from possessing firearms and ammunition are valid under the Second Amendment even in light of the Supreme Court’s decision that New York’s concealed carry licensing scheme, which required even law-abiding citizens to demonstrate proper cause, was unconstitutional. The Second Amendment does not guarantee felons’ ownership of guns.

/ May 12, 2023

Read the ruling here.

