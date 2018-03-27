Feds Will Ask Citizenship Status on 2020 Census

(CN) – The federal government will include citizenship questions on the 2020 U.S. Census, according to a statement released late Monday night.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the inclusion of citizenship status on the Census questionnaire came at the request of the Department of Justice to assist with enforcement of the Voting Rights Act.

“Citizenship questions have been included on prior decennial censuses,” the Commerce Department said. “Between 1820 and 1950, almost every decennial census asked a question on citizenship in some form.”

Critics of the move say it could lead to inaccurate counts.

“A question about US citizenship on 2020 census will massively depress responses from immigrants & sabotage entire census,” tweeted Ari Berman, an author who writes about voting rights in the modern era.

The census is used to not only ascertain the country’s population size, but is a determinative force in deciding how many Congressional seats each state is allocated and to a degree how they are drawn on the map.

“Undercounting communities with large immigrant populations could mean weakened political representation, and the loss of millions in aid for health, education, and infrastructure,” said the American Civil Liberties Union in the wake of the announcement.

Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said the principle reason for including citizenship questions is to enforce the Voting Rights Act, citing a request from the DOJ.

“DOJ seeks to obtain citizen voting age population data for census blocks, block groups, counties, towns, and other locations where potential Section 2 violations are alleged or suspected,” Ross said in a Monday letter.

Critics are crying foul at the rationale, with Berman calling it a farce.

“Trump DOJ hasn’t filed single lawsuit to enforce Voting Rights Act,” he said in a tweet.

Instead, the DOJ has taken a position supportive of many of the restrictive voter ID laws that have been struck down by courts, such as a recent one in Texas, he said.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign touched on the issue in an email last week, asking people whether or not they are citizens of the country is “common sense.”

The email said:

“The President wants the 2020 United States Census to ask people whether or not they are citizens. In another era, this would be COMMON SENSE… but 19 attorneys general said they will fight the President if he dares to ask people if they are citizens. The President wants to know if you’re on his side.”

Ross said the obligation to get complete and accurate census data outweighed any adverse impacts which his department determined to be minimal.

Late Monday night, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla sent out a release announcing a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where they are expected to announce a lawsuit against the decision.

