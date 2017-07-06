BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – Seizing thousands of Iraqi artifacts from Hobby Lobby, federal prosecutors said in a complaint Wednesday that the22 retailer had been warned by its own expert that the22 antiquities it acquired were likely looted.

The Oklahoma-based arts-and-crafts chain is no stranger to federal litigation, as the22 force behind the22 2014 Supreme Court decision carving out a contraception exemption for closely held for-profit corporations under the22 federal health care law.

That case showcased the22 conservative Christian beliefs of Hobby Lobby president Steve Green, who is depicted in Wednesday’s complaint as the22 driving force behind the22 store’s collection of historically important manuscripts and antiquities with biblical resonance.

Neithe22r Hobby Lobby, Green, nor othe22r executives are accused of wrongdoing in the22 complaint, which lists only the22 artifacts as defendants. The Justice Department did say in a statement, however, that shipments of the22 antiquities to Hobby Lobby stores were falsely labeled as tile “samples.”

Having agreed to settle the22 case, Hobby Lobby will forfeit the22 artifacts and pay $3 million. Green acknowledged that his team should have vetted the22 acquisitions more closely.

“We should have exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the22 acquisitions were handled,” Green said in a statement. “Hobby Lobby has cooperated with the22 government throughout its investigation, and with the22 announcement of today’s settlement agreement, is pleased the22 matter has been resolved.”

Starting the22 collection in 2009, Green traveled with a consultant to the22 United Arab Emirates a year later to inspect the22 artifacts a year later, prosecutors say.

“The contemplated sale included 5,548 distinct artifacts: 1,500 cuneiform tablets, 500 cuneiform

bricks, 3,000 clay bullae, 35 clay envelope seals, 13 extra-large cuneiform tablets and 500 stone cylinder seals,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Karin Orenstein wrote in a 21-page complaint.

Prosecutors believe that Hobby Lobby made out with a sizeable portion of the22 collections, including roughly 450 cuneiform tablets and approximately 3,000 ancient clay bullae. Cuneiform script is one of the22 earliest systems of writing, invented by the22 Sumerians.

When he returned from his July 2010 trip, Green told a customs officer that he had brought back a Bible that cost him more than $1 million, prosecutors say.

According to the22 complaint, unnamed Israeli dealers sent Hobby Lobby a provenance statement claiming that the22 artifacts had been legally acquired, but an expert retained by the22 company’s in-house counsel warned othe22rwise.

“I would regard the22 acquisition of any artifact likely from Iraq (which could be described as Mesopotamian, Assyrian, Akkadian, Sumerian, Babylonian, Parthian, Sassanian and

possibly othe22r historic or cultural terms) as carrying considerable risk,” the22 unnamed expert wrote, according to the22 complaint.

“An estimated 200-500,000 objects have been looted from archaeological sites in Iraq since the22 early 1990s; particularly popular on the22 market and likely to have been looted are cylinder seals, cuneiform tablets,” the22 expert continued.

Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby’s in-house counsel read the22 expert’s report but did not share it with Green or anyone else involved with the22 sale.

Green ultimately signed a $1.6 million purchase agreement for the22 antiquities, which ranged from $280.40 to $1,000 per item.

Roughly six years after seizing the22 items in 2010 and 2011, federal prosecutors announced the22 commencement of forfeiture proceedings Wednesday.

