Feds Say Bank CEO Bent the Rules for Trump Job

MANHATTAN (CN) – A federal indictment unsealed Thursday against Federal Savings Bank founder and CEO Stephen Calk says the ex-economic adviser to the Trump campaign tried to bribe his way into a senior position in the administration.

“Specifically, Calk offered to, and did, cause the bank and holding company to extend $16 million in loans to the borrower in exchange for the borrower’s requested assistance in obtaining various positions for Calk, including secretary of the treasury, secretary of defense, and secretary of the Army,” the 26-page indictment states.

Though court papers do not reveal the name of the borrower, the description matches that of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, whose trial first put Calk under scrutiny.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, appointed to his post by Trump, has recused himself from the case.

His second-in-command Audrey Strauss said in a statement that 54-year-old Calk abused his power.

“As alleged, Stephen M. Calk abused the power entrusted to him as the top official of a federally insured bank by approving millions of dollars in high-risk loans in an effort to secure a personal benefit, namely an appointment as Secretary of the Army or another similarly high-level position in the incoming presidential administration,” Strauss said. “Calk’s alleged attempt to obtain such an appointment was unsuccessful, and the loans he approved were ultimately downgraded by the bank’s primary regulator.”

On July 28, 2016, Calk extended a $5.7 million loan to the borrower, who replied less than a week later with an offer, prosecutors say.

“Per our conversation, I want to add you to the National Economic Advisory Committee for [the presidential candidate],” the undated indictment states, shielding Trump’s name. “Is that something you would be able to do?”

“I am happy and willing to serve,” Calk allegedly replied.

Calk would become one of 14 members appointed to the Trump campaign’s Economic Advisory Council.

“Other members of the council included an individual who went on to become secretary of the treasury, an individual who went on to become secretary of commerce, additional individuals who went on to hold senior governmental positions, and an individual who went on to chair the Presidential Inaugural Committee,” the indictment notes.

Calk faces a maximum of 30 years imprisonment if convicted of one count of financial institution bribery.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman will preside over Calk’s federal court presentment this afternoon.

