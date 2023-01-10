Feds inch toward listing California, Oregon Chinook salmon as threatened

The population of the spring-run Chinook or king salmon living in Northern California and Oregon has dramatically declined in recent years, in large part due to climate change.

(CN) — The Biden administration said Tuesday it will consider adding Chinook salmon in Oregon and Northern California to the endangered or threatened species lists.

"Based on information provided by the petitioners, as well as information readily available in our files, we find that hatcheries and climate change may be posing threats to the continued existence of SONCC Chinook salmon," the notice from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, part of the Department of Commerce, said.

The decision comes in response to a petition from three nonprofit organizations — the Native Fish Society, Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds — filed this past August, and is based on a 90-day review. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will now conduct a longer review, expected to be concluded in August of this year, before deciding whether or not the species — the largest of the salmonids — is eligible for protected status. Should it clear that hurdle, there would still be a proposed listing rule and final public comment period before the California and Oregon Chinook makes the list.

"It’s a good step in the right direction for protecting the Chinook salmon," said Margaret Townsend, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "The science is clear. In particular, the spring-run Chinook, they're doing pretty badly."

In 2021, the three nonprofits had petitioned to get the spring-run Chinook listed as a separate evolutionary significant unit, and get that species added to the list. But NOAA declined, saying that listing the spring-run as separate from the other Chinooks was "not warranted."

Townsend said the spring-run Chinook's population was being "decimated" by overharvesting and the destruction of their habitat, thanks in no small part to climate change.

"As we face more frequent drought, wildfire, climate change, the likelihood that the spring-run Chinook salmon will have habitat that supports them through the summer so they can spawn in the fall is highly unlikely," Townsend said.