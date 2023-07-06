Feds find South Carolina violates rights of mentally ill residents placed in group homes

The president and CEO of a disability rights organization said Thursday conditions in South Carolina's adult care homes are "appalling."

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — A federal investigation determined South Carolina violates the rights of mentally ill adults by placing them in overly restrictive group homes.

Some 2,000 people with serious mental illness were institutionalized in community residential care facilities, or “adult care homes,” according to report Thursday from the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

The facilities have violated the rights of people with disabilities by limiting their choice and independence while offering few opportunities to engage in the community, the report states.

South Carolina failed to provide community-based services to all residents to divert them from adult care homes, investigators determined. Once a resident is placed in a facility, the state has denied them the resources they need to return to the community.

Some mentally ill residents have remained in the facilities for up to 35 years, the report states. The average resident spends five years in an adult care home.

In an email, Kimberly Tissot, president and CEO for Able SC, said the disability rights organization was “thrilled” by the Justice Department's investigation into the longtime problem.

“We are hopeful this will bring true changes to people with psychiatric disabilities and other disabilities in South Carolina,” she wrote. “The unjustified segregation the disability community continues to experience in South Carolina must end today.”

Tissot said she has evaluated more than 400 adult care homes in the state, She found fewer than 15 of the facilities were “somewhat decent and didn’t violate any rights."

“CRCF’s conditions are appalling and make things more difficult for someone’s well-being,” Tissot added.

A spokesman for Governor Henry McMaster did not respond to a request for comment.

A complaint spurred the feds to launch the probe more than a year ago, according to the report. Investigators reviewed documents and conducted dozens of interviews with staff, state officials and residents.

In 1999, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Olmstead v. L.C. that the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that people with disabilities be provided community-based services in the “least restrictive setting” possible. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote in the majority opinion that unnecessary segregation created the assumption that disabled people were “incapable or unworthy of participating in community life.”

By housing residents in adult care homes rather than less restrictive settings, South Carolina violated the ADA’s requirements, investigators determined.

Investigators noted the story of “Brad,” a 36-year-old man who lived in an adult care home for more than three years after suffering a mental health crisis. In June 2019, he asked for assistance from case managers to transition back into the community so he could find a job and live with his two teenage children, according to the report.

Brad’s case managers noted in October 2021 the resident “plans to move out,” but apparently never offered him help to do so. He remained in the adult care home as of May 2022, investigators wrote.

Tissot said state officials should create an “Olmstead Plan,” which would outline how the government will provide disability services required under the law.

“Twenty-four years later, South Carolina still has not developed an Olmstead Plan and continues to force people to live in institutions,” she said. “The failure of the state to develop a plan in compliance with the 1999 ruling has resulted in a lack of support and services that would enable individuals with disabilities to live in the community.”