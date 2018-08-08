Feds Bring Securities Charges Against NY Congressman

MANHATTAN (CN) – New York Republican Congressman and early Trump supporter Chris Collins was charged Wednesday with securities fraud, wire fraud and false statements.

Representing the 27th District of New York, Collins was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump’s presidential bid. The FBI says he surrendered this morning at his attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Signed by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the 30-page indictment levels fraud charges against Collins relating to insider trading of securities of Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotechnology company on whose board of directors Collins served.

The indictment also alleges that Collins made false statements to an FBI agent during April 2018 investigation.

Also charged in the indictment are Collins’ son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, who is the father of the son’s fiancee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York will hold a press conference at noon.

In July 2017, the Office of Congressional Ethics transmitted a referral to the Committee on Ethics of the United States House of Representatives regarding Collins, according to a report that intimated he may have shared material nonpublic information in the purchase of Innate stock.

