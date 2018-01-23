Feds Bill Prosecution of Ex-Cuomo Aide as One of ‘Old-Fashioned Corruption’

MANHATTAN (CN) – Kicking off a long-anticipated New York bribery trial, a federal prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that the case against Joseph Percoco, former deputy to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, came from a long tradition.

“This case is about corruption – the old-fashioned kind,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boone said.

Percoco has pleaded not guilty to the wide-ranging criminal scheme involving more than $300,000 in bribes Percoco is said to have taken in return for favors to energy executives and developers.

Boone emphasized that Percoco was the “right-hand man” in one of New York’s most recognized political dynasties, working for the current Cuomo administration and for Mario Cuomo, the governor’s father who was in office for three terms from 1983 to 1994.

“Wherever the governor went, Percoco went,” Boone said, referring to Andrew Cuomo, who is rumored to be eyeing a presidential bid in 2020.

Defense attorney Barry Bohrer said that Mario Cuomo called Percoco his “third son.”

“Mr. Percoco is a human being,” Bohrer said. “If there were mistakes made in this case… it was not evidence of a corrupt bargain.”

Standing trial with Percoco are energy executive Peter Galbraith Kelly and two Syracuse developers: Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi, the president and general counsel of Syracuse-based COR Development Co.

Prosecutor Boone promised to show the jury “that each of these men needed Percoco because each had companies that had business before the state.”

“Percoco had the authority and the ability to influence those things,” Boone added.

All of the men were charged by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose crusade against political corruption brought down two state legislators.

Four other men will stand trial in July, and only one of the nine charged has pleaded guilty: Todd Howe, a political lobbyist now cooperating with the government.

Prosecutors uncovered emails Percoco exchanged with Howe in which they allegedly used the pasta ziti as a code word for bribe payments.

”You’re going to learn that he learned that word from a TV show we’re going to talk about later at trial,” Boone told the jury, hinting at plot point from HBO’s mafia drama “The Sopranos.”

The 80-page criminal complaint liberally cites the macaroni mischief.

“Keep the ziti flowing,” one message says.

“Don’t want to tip over the Zitti wagon,” says another, using an alternate spelling.

Attorneys for Percoco, Kelly, Aiello, and Gerardi all depicted Howe, who sent and received the ziti emails, as a liar accusing their clients to escape his own legal problems.

Howe pleaded guilty to eight counts of honest services fraud, wire fraud, extortion, conspiracy, tax evasion and other charges.

This story is developing…

