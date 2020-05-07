Feds Ask Supreme Court to Block Release of Mueller Records

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington on May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Justice Department on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to shield grand jury materials from the Mueller probe, just four days before Congress was set to get the files.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco filed a 37-page application asking the justices to stay a D.C. Circuit ruling from March that allowed for the redacted documents to be made available by May 11.

U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers, a Bill Clinton appointee, wrote for the D.C. Circuit that it was not the duty of courts to scrutinize impeachment investigations.

This is a developing story…