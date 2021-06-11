Feds Arrest 6 California Men in Connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Prosecutors say the men planned out their trip to the nation’s capital to support former President Donald Trump’s false conspiracy claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and his supporters.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(CN) — On Thursday, police arrested six California men, including a former police chief, in connection to the Jan. 6 breach on the Capitol. In the days leading up the attack, prosecutors said the men shared images of weapons and the logistics on their trip to Washington D.C.

Rioters injured over 100 police officers in the Jan. 6 attack during a Joint Session of the House and Senate. The federal government convened to resolve objections to the 2020 Electoral College vote in the U.S. presidential election. The session took place against the backdrop of former President Donald Trump falsely declaring election fraud.

Earlier in the day at a park near the White House, Trump spoke at a rally where he instructed attendees to “stop the steal” and “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In the days leading up to the attack, six California men communicated via encrypted messaging apps to discuss their plans to disrupt Congress, according to a 20-page grand jury indictment released Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Alan Hostetter, the ex-police chief of the city of La Habra, California, with obstructing an official proceeding and several other charges. Hostetter, 56, rallied against California’s Covid-19 restrictions last summer and is a yoga instructor from San Clemente. He led La Habra’s police department for less than a year in 2010.

Other named defendants include Russell Taylor, 40, of Ladera Ranch; Erik Scott Warner, 45, of Menifee; Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, 47, of Lake Elsinore; Derek Kinnison, 39, of Lake Elsinore; and Ronald Mele, 51, of Temecula.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Warner started a group message thread where Mele, Kinnison, Martinez and he discussed a cross-country road trip. The following day, Hostetter and Taylor messaged each other about what type of firearms they would bring.

On New Year’s Day 2021, Taylor created a chat group called “The California Patriots-DC Brigade,” with the named defendants and more than 30 others, according to the indictment.

“l am assuming that you have some type of weaponry that you are bringing with you and plates as well,” wrote Taylor, referring to armor plates.

Kinnison sent a photo to the group that included himself, Martinez and Warner, where he explained that they were part of the far-right, anti-government Three Percenters group, according to the charging document.

“We are 3 percent so cal. Also coming with us is redline Ron [MELE],” wrote Kinnison.

Kinnison wrote his group could not fly and would drive because of the amount of gear they planned to bring. That included medical kits, radios, multiple cans of bear spray, knives, flags, plates, goggles and helmets, according to prosecutors. Kinnison also advised the group to delete all their messages in the group on Jan. 5 “just in case for opsec purposes.”

Mele, Martinez, Kinnison and Warner messaged each other ahead of their trip to discuss what type of firearms they planned to bring. According to the charging documents, Mele wrote, “shorter the better. Mine will be able to be stashed under the seat. I’ll bring it. 18” barrel.”

Prosecutors said Kinnison sent a text message to Mele, Warner and Martinez a photo of himself wearing a bandolier of shotgun ammunition around his body.

The men exchanged more messages in encrypted channels ahead of the Jan. 6 attack, while others simply broadcast their thoughts via social media. According to prosecutors, Hostetter wrote from his Instagram account on Jan. 3, “Things are going to come to a head in the U.S. in the next several days. Stay tuned!”

The day before the Capitol breach, prosecutors said Taylor posted a photo to another encrypted group chat where he arranged a khaki backpack, a black plate-carrier vest, two hatchets, a walkie talkie-type radio, a stun baton, a helmet, a scarf and a knife.

“Now getting ready for tomorrow,” wrote Taylor.

The same day Taylor spoke at a Virginia Women for Trump rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as part of a panel of American Phoenix Project speakers. Hostetter founded the American Phoenix Project to oppose pandemic restrictions and support Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

On Jan. 6, Taylor, Hostetter and several other people met at the Ellipse Park where Trump delivered his speech, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Taylor had a stun baton in his backpack, a black plate-carrier vest and a knife in his vest pocket. Taylor went on to make a selfie video of himself walking down Pennsylvania Avenue.

When he passed a group of police officers, Taylor said, “We’ll see who these guys end up working for.”

By 2:13 p.m., Warner entered the Capitol Building through a broken window and roughly 20 minutes later Taylor and Hostetter jointed rioters on the lower West Terrance of the Capitol Building as they pushed through a line of police officers who tried to hold back the crowd, prosecutors said.

Taylor, armed with his knife and his vest, urged rioters, “Move forward Americans!” according to the charging documents. He then turned around toward a group of police officers who were standing a few feet from him and shouted, “Last chance boys. Move back!” Hostetter and Taylor pushed their way through the police line and moved onto a structure erected for the inauguration and made their way up the West Terrace.

Hostetter shouted, “The people have taken back their house. Hundreds of thousands of patriots showed up today to take back their government!”

Around the same time, Martinez and Kinnison joined rioters in the restricted area on the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol Building. Martinez wore a plate-carrier vest and Kinnison wore a gas mask, according to prosecutors.

By 6 p.m., Taylor posted a message in a Telegram chat, “Freedom was fully demonstrated today!” Hostetter posted a photo to his Instagram feed where he wrote, “We are just getting started.”

Later in the evening, Taylor sent text messages to several people about the Capitol breach, but he wrote that he did not go inside the building because he had weapons. When asked by one of the people he messaged what happens next, prosecutors say Taylor wrote back, “Insurrection!”

Five people died in the attack on the Capitol.

The grand jury indictment charged all six men with conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds. Prosecutors charged Taylor with obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds, while Warner and Kinnison are charged with destroying evidence.