12 Russian Officers Charged With Hacking DNC

WASHINGTON (CN) – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that a dozen Russian military officers have been indicted in connection with interference in the 2016 presidential election and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

At a press conference shortly after noon Friday at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C., Rosenstein announced that special counsel Robert Mueller has charged 12 Russians accused of “spear phishing” hacking the DNC to sabotage the 2016 election.

According to the indictment, Directorate of the General Staff, or GRU, officers “knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other, and with persons known and unknown to the grand jury…to gain unauthorized access… into the computers of U.S. persons and entities involved in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, steal documents from those computers, and stage releases of the stolen documents to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

The new charges are the latest in the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, and they come just three days before President Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

The 29-page indictment says that beginning in March 2016, the Russian intelligence officers hacked into the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and DNC networks, as well as employees of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, including campaign chairman John Podesta.

“The conspirators covertly monitored the computers of dozens of DCCC and DNC employees, implanted hundreds of files containing malicious computer code…and stole emails and other documents from the DCCC and DNC,” the indictment states.

In June 2016, they allegedly used fictitious online personas – DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 – to begin releasing the stolen material.

“The defendants falsely claimed that DCLeaks was a group of American actors and that Guccifer 2.0 was a young Romanian hacker. In fact both were created, or controlled, by the Russian GRU,” Rosenstein said during his press conference Friday.

The indictment says the alleged conspirators also used the Guccifer 2.0 persona to release other stolen documents, which were posted on a website maintained by an entity referred to only as “Organization 1” in the indictment.

According to Rosenstein, the hackers used Organization 1 as a “pass through” to publicly release the stolen materials.

“They discussed the timing of the release in an attempt to enhance the impact on the election,” he said.

The named defendants are Russian nationals Viktor Borisovich Netyksho, Boris Alekseyevich Antonov, Dmitriy Sergeyevich Badin, Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov, Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev, Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev, Nikolay Yuryevich Kozachek, Pavel Vyacheslavovich Yershov, Artem Andreyevich Malyshev, Aleksandr Vladimirovich Osadchuk, Aleksey Aleksandrovich Potemkin and Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev.

The indictment charges 11 of the Russian intelligence officers with conspiring to access and damage computers without authorization as part of an effort to disrupt the election. Those 11 GRU officers are also charged with aggravated identity theft, or stealing passwords and user names to commit computer fraud, and money laundering related to the transfer of cryptocurrencies.

Two of the GRU officers are charged with a separate conspiracy to access and damage computers without authorization as part of an effort to infiltrate computers used to administer elections.

The indictment also includes a forfeiture claim related to property involved in the alleged criminal activity.

Rosenstein stressed during the press conference that the indictment contains no allegation that any U.S. citizen committed a crime.

“The conspirators corresponded with several Americans during the course of the conspiracy through the internet,” he said. “There’s no allegation in this indictment that the Americans knew they were corresponding with Russian intelligence officers.”

Rosenstein also noted that the indictment does not allege that the conspiracy altered the vote count or the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

According to the charging document, the defendants used spear phishing to gain access to computers and targeted more than 300 people affiliated with the DCCC, the DNC and the Clinton campaign.

Hackers use spear phishing to impersonate a familiar person or entity and then direct a computer user to provide sensitive information or click on a malicious link. To gain access to Podesta’s computer, for example, Aleksey Lukashev allegedly sent him an email that appeared to be a Google security notification that directed him to change his password and instructed him to click on a link embedded in the email.

Podesta complied, which enabled the hackers to steal more than 50,000 emails from his account, according to the indictment.

They also allegedly used what the indictment describes as “a publicly available tool” to steal many documents at once without being detected, along with malware that used encrypted channels to move the material out of the DCCC and DNC networks. They then deleted logs and computer files to cover their tracks, the indictment states.

Despite detection of a network breach by both the DCCC and the DNC, the indictment says that a Linux-based program designed to communicate with a GRU-registered domain remained on the DNC network through October 2016.

The indictment also notes that the alleged conspirators spear phished Clinton campaign officials through the summer of 2016 and tried on July 27 that year to access email accounts used by Clinton’s personal office.

That was the same day that then-candidate Trump invited Russia to find 30,000 emails missing from the private server Clinton used during her tenure as secretary of state.

“I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump had said during a press conference in Florida.

Like this: Like Loading...