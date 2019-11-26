Feds Agree to Set Aside Habitat for Threatened Alaska Ice Seals

(CN) – A wildlife advocacy organization has settled a dispute with the Trump administration to set aside vast stretches of Arctic sea ice-flecked Alaska coastline for the protection of two imperiled ice seal species.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced an agreement with the National Marine Fisheries Service that will require the agency to issue a critical habitat rule for bearded and ringed seals, both of which are listed under the Endangered Species Act.

“Ice seals’ homes are rapidly melting away, so it’s good to see the Trump administration pledge to protect their habitat,” said Emily Jeffers, a staff attorney with the center. “But it shouldn’t take a lawsuit to force officials to follow the law.”

Both species of ice seals are experiencing population decline due to the accelerated loss of sea ice, which is melting rapidly due to spiking global temperatures associated with climate change.

The animals are also sensitive to oil spills.

Various oil and gas industry operatives attempted legal challenges to the critical habitat designations but ultimately lost their cases in federal courts over the past year, paving the way for the designation.

Despite those court defeats, the Trump administration has delayed placing the critical habitat designation on the coastal areas, prompting the center to file a lawsuit in June.

The settlement between the center and the federal government requires the designation no later than September 2020. While the designation will likely spell the end of oil and gas extraction in the protected areas, Native Alaskans will be permitted to continue to hunt ice seals as they have for generations.

“Ringed and bearded seals need our help to survive an Arctic that’s heating up at twice the global rate,” Jeffers said. “They need habitat protections now, and they need us to quickly address climate change.”

This is a developing story.