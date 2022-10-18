FedEx mass shooting

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | Back issues
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge granted FedEx’s motion to dismiss a wrongful death suit brought by the estates of five victims killed in a white supremacist mass shooting at its Indianapolis facility, ruling the worker’s compensation board has jurisdiction over the claims.

