Federal Reimbursement

PHOENIX – A federal court in Arizona ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services Departmental Appeals Board properly disallowed $11.7 million in federal financial participation for claimed school-based administrative costs by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

More than $6 million of this amount was disallowed because of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System’s data-collection method for school-based administrative costs, and more than $5 million was disallowed based on the system’s failure to maintain claim substantiation documents.